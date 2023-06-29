Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $303.09K

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) established initial surge of 1.86% at $160.11, as the Stock market unbolted on June 28, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $160.605 and sunk to $158.90 before settling in for the price of $157.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TM posted a 52-week range of $130.07-$169.07.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.36 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.36 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $260.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $144.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $140.87.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 372817 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.99, operating margin was +7.33 and Pretax Margin of +8.14.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Toyota Motor Corporation industry. Toyota Motor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.50%, in contrast to 1.30% institutional ownership.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Toyota Motor Corporation (TM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.66, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00.

In the same vein, TM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.65.

Technical Analysis of Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Toyota Motor Corporation, TM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.62% While, its Average True Range was 3.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.77% that was higher than 23.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.