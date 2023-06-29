United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) last month volatility was 2.41%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) started the day on June 28, 2023, with a price increase of 0.48% at $56.30. During the day, the stock rose to $56.97 and sunk to $55.805 before settling in for the price of $56.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAL posted a 52-week range of $31.58-$56.44.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $327.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $325.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.41.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airlines Industry. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 60.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s EVP & Chief Growth Officer sold 12,000 shares at the rate of 52.26, making the entire transaction reach 627,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,434. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 42.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,064,648. This particular insider is now the holder of 200,000 in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.73) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.60% and is forecasted to reach 10.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 71.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.83, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.50.

In the same vein, UAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.73, a figure that is expected to reach 3.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.01 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.64% that was lower than 36.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.