Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) 14-day ATR is 1.06: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) established initial surge of 2.91% at $32.54, as the Stock market unbolted on June 28, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $32.55 and sunk to $31.43 before settling in for the price of $31.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URBN posted a 52-week range of $18.20-$34.48.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.49.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12220 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.90, operating margin was +4.86 and Pretax Margin of +4.61.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Urban Outfitters Inc. industry. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.33%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 32.58, making the entire transaction reach 162,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 16,036 for 31.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 500,917. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,000 in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.35) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +3.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.83, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.67.

In the same vein, URBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Urban Outfitters Inc., URBN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.72 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.51% that was lower than 44.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.