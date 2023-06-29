Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 293,570 K

On June 27, 2023, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) opened at $0.6264, lower -8.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6449 and dropped to $0.59 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Price fluctuations for VFF have ranged from $0.56 to $3.53 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 13.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -927.00% at the time writing. With a float of $80.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.10 million.

In an organization with 1800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.37, operating margin of -15.25, and the pretax margin is -32.04.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc. is 16.22%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 60,240. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 54,212 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 9,313,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director bought 45,000 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $46,800. This insider now owns 68,500 shares in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -34.45 while generating a return on equity of -28.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 76.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -927.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 4.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7034, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3342. However, in the short run, Village Farms International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6267. Second resistance stands at $0.6632. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6816. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5718, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5534. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5169.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

There are currently 110,239K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 68.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 293,570 K according to its annual income of -101,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 64,660 K and its income totaled -6,640 K.