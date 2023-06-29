VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) EPS growth this year is -115.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) open the trading on June 28, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -11.21% to $0.72. During the day, the stock rose to $0.83 and sunk to $0.68 before settling in for the price of $0.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VVPR posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$1.58.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -115.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5377, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5080.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 242 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 92,760 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -86,545. The stock had 2.48 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -6.06, operating margin was -65.43 and Pretax Margin of -102.07.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. VivoPower International PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.95%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -93.30 while generating a return on equity of -67.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -115.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.50.

In the same vein, VVPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

[VivoPower International PLC, VVPR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.0944.

Raw Stochastic average of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.49% that was lower than 153.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.