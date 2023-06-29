WW International Inc. (WW) is expecting 53.41% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) stock priced at $6.34, up 4.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.55 and dropped to $6.22 before settling in for the closing price of $6.26. WW’s price has ranged from $3.28 to $10.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -478.10%. With a float of $53.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.60 million.

The firm has a total of 7100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.62, operating margin of +12.24, and the pretax margin is -35.14.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of WW International Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 109,760. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $6.86, taking the stock ownership to the 96,921 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 14,818,300 for $7.15, making the entire transaction worth $105,950,845. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.68 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -24.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -478.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -36.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WW International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WW International Inc., WW], we can find that recorded value of 2.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, WW International Inc.’s (WW) raw stochastic average was set at 46.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.76. The third major resistance level sits at $6.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.98.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 514.43 million, the company has a total of 78,661K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,041 M while annual income is -251,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 241,900 K while its latest quarter income was -118,680 K.