ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) went up 3.25% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) open the trading on June 29, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.25% to $23.18. During the day, the stock rose to $23.325 and sunk to $22.46 before settling in for the price of $22.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACIW posted a 52-week range of $19.68-$29.35.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 6.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.87.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3349 workers. It has generated 424,575 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 42,454. The stock had 1.66 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.14, operating margin was +14.55 and Pretax Margin of +14.53.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 102.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s Director, President and CEO bought 3,333 shares at the rate of 24.16, making the entire transaction reach 80,535 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 178,307. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s Director, President and CEO bought 39,667 for 23.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 935,641. This particular insider is now the holder of 174,974 in total.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.2) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +10.00 while generating a return on equity of 11.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.41, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.97.

In the same vein, ACIW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

[ACI Worldwide Inc., ACIW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.77% that was lower than 36.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.