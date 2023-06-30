Search
Zack King
Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $532.13K

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) open the trading on June 29, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.72% to $0.65. During the day, the stock rose to $7.50 and sunk to $6.50 before settling in for the price of $0.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATXG posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$656.54.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 18.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7848, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5278.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 126 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 100,719 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 619. The stock had 3.11 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.26, operating margin was -0.45 and Pretax Margin of +0.80.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. Addentax Group Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.74%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.61.

Addentax Group Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.10%.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.44.

In the same vein, ATXG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

[Addentax Group Corp., ATXG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.0723.

Raw Stochastic average of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.90% that was lower than 94.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

