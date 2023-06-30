Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.88

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) started the day on June 29, 2023, with a price increase of 0.97% at $111.24. During the day, the stock rose to $112.76 and sunk to $109.84 before settling in for the price of $110.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMD posted a 52-week range of $54.57-$132.83.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 35.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.61 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $181.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.69.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 25000 employees. It has generated 944,040 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,800. The stock had 6.90 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.03, operating margin was +6.84 and Pretax Margin of +5.02.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 70.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s President, AMD sold 105,000 shares at the rate of 124.57, making the entire transaction reach 13,080,128 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 321,090. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary sold 74,473 for 125.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,382,109. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,424,864 in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.59 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $461.58, and its Beta score is 1.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 72.02.

In the same vein, AMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 65.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 65.31 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.22% While, its Average True Range was 4.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.93% that was lower than 48.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.