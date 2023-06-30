AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) last month volatility was 8.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2023, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) set off with pace as it heaved 5.05% to $0.42. During the day, the stock rose to $0.464 and sunk to $0.41 before settling in for the price of $0.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWIN posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$18.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5842, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.6556.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.87%, in contrast to 91.80% institutional ownership.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 2.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.38.

In the same vein, AWIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN)

Going through the that latest performance of [AERWINS Technologies Inc., AWIN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.24 million was inferior to the volume of 0.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.0432.

Raw Stochastic average of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.66% that was lower than 186.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.