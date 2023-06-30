AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.54

As on June 29, 2023, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.42% to $190.52. During the day, the stock rose to $191.76 and sunk to $189.16 before settling in for the price of $189.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABC posted a 52-week range of $135.14-$190.26.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $174.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $161.32.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 39000 employees. It has generated 5,422,432 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 38,610. The stock had 12.89 Receivables turnover and 4.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.19, operating margin was +1.15 and Pretax Margin of +0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 72.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 27,542 shares at the rate of 186.84, making the entire transaction reach 5,146,085 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,733. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 275,984 for 181.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,000,021. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,090,404 in total.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.29) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +0.71 while generating a return on equity of 28,805.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.90% and is forecasted to reach 12.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.48, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.60.

In the same vein, ABC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.78, a figure that is expected to reach 2.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AmerisourceBergen Corporation, ABC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.42 million was better the volume of 1.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.90% While, its Average True Range was 2.77.

Raw Stochastic average of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.95% that was lower than 16.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.