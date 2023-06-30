Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.75 million

Analyst Insights

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) established initial surge of 0.47% at $6.45, as the Stock market unbolted on June 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $6.90 and sunk to $6.44 before settling in for the price of $6.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HKD posted a 52-week range of $6.10-$2555.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.47.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 50 employees. It has generated 505,660 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 550,129. The stock had 0.08 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +41.45 and Pretax Margin of +114.24.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +108.79 while generating a return on equity of 7.22.

AMTD Digital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.90%.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 50.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.89.

In the same vein, HKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19.

Technical Analysis of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AMTD Digital Inc., HKD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.52 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.72% that was lower than 68.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

