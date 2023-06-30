BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.76

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) established initial surge of 2.38% at $2.15, as the Stock market unbolted on June 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.32 and sunk to $2.085 before settling in for the price of $2.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKSY posted a 52-week range of $1.12-$2.98.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $290.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.62.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 259 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -9.39, operating margin was -132.44 and Pretax Margin of -114.58.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BlackSky Technology Inc. industry. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 29.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s CEO and President sold 75,660 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 105,924 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,864,450. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,547 for 1.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,566. This particular insider is now the holder of 882,775 in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -114.58 while generating a return on equity of -49.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 53.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.15.

In the same vein, BKSY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BlackSky Technology Inc., BKSY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.81% that was higher than 72.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.