Canaan Inc. (CAN) recent quarterly performance of -21.13% is not showing the real picture

As on June 29, 2023, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.46% to $2.09. During the day, the stock rose to $2.145 and sunk to $2.06 before settling in for the price of $2.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAN posted a 52-week range of $1.83-$4.54.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $189.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $432.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.72.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 541 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.93, operating margin was +8.57 and Pretax Margin of +13.94.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +11.11 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canaan Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in the upcoming year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canaan Inc. (CAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86.

In the same vein, CAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Canaan Inc., CAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.73 million was better the volume of 2.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Canaan Inc. (CAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.41% that was lower than 88.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.