Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) 14-day ATR is 0.04: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2023, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.83% to $0.18. During the day, the stock rose to $5.6475 and sunk to $4.375 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOMA posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$1.06.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $329.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3134, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4427.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1062 employees. It has generated 434,556 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -40.77 and Pretax Margin of -65.75.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Doma Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 36.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 54,910 shares at the rate of 0.30, making the entire transaction reach 16,253 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,063,968. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 3,121 for 0.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 880. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,384,337 in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -65.48 while generating a return on equity of -139.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15.

In the same vein, DOMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Doma Holdings Inc., DOMA]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.47 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.0381.

Raw Stochastic average of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.67% that was lower than 123.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.