Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) PE Ratio stood at $20.77: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) started the day on June 28, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.60% at $61.80. During the day, the stock rose to $62.10 and sunk to $61.25 before settling in for the price of $62.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DCI posted a 52-week range of $46.98-$66.96.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.11.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14000 employees. It has generated 236,186 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,771. The stock had 5.50 Receivables turnover and 1.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.31, operating margin was +13.52 and Pretax Margin of +13.26.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Donaldson Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 82.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11, this organization’s Director bought 3,186 shares at the rate of 62.76, making the entire transaction reach 199,953 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,872. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Director sold 10,800 for 66.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 713,664. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,378 in total.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.74) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.06 while generating a return on equity of 29.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.77, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.81.

In the same vein, DCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.28% that was lower than 25.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.