Dropbox Inc. (DBX) average volume reaches $4.51M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on June 29, 2023, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) remained unchanged at $26.72. During the day, the stock rose to $26.78 and sunk to $26.41 before settling in for the price of $26.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBX posted a 52-week range of $18.71-$26.73.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 76.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $347.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $266.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.13.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Dropbox Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 82.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 26, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,585 shares at the rate of 26.03, making the entire transaction reach 67,276 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 628,868. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 21, Company’s Director sold 6,148 for 25.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 158,842. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,542 in total.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 76.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dropbox Inc. (DBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.54, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.83.

In the same vein, DBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dropbox Inc., DBX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.67 million was lower the volume of 3.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.80% that was lower than 33.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.