Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Equity Residential (EQR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.76M

Analyst Insights

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) started the day on June 29, 2023, with a price increase of 1.00% at $65.42. During the day, the stock rose to $65.43 and sunk to $64.40 before settling in for the price of $64.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQR posted a 52-week range of $54.60-$80.89.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $378.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $371.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.67.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2400 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,128,588 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 323,713. The stock had 155.43 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.60, operating margin was +29.97 and Pretax Margin of +30.01.

Equity Residential (EQR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. Equity Residential’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.71%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s Director sold 42,435 shares at the rate of 61.91, making the entire transaction reach 2,627,080 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,497. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Director sold 3,354 for 66.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 222,135. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,857 in total.

Equity Residential (EQR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +28.68 while generating a return on equity of 7.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equity Residential (EQR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.80, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 132.06.

In the same vein, EQR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Equity Residential (EQR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.83 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Equity Residential (EQR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.89% that was higher than 21.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

