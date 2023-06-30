Ford Motor Company (F) last month volatility was 2.69%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) started the day on June 29, 2023, with a price increase of 1.08% at $14.95. During the day, the stock rose to $15.13 and sunk to $14.79 before settling in for the price of $14.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $10.10-$15.88.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -111.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.99 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.88 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.69.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 173000 employees. It has generated 913,624 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,451. The stock had 3.21 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.88, operating margin was +4.05 and Pretax Margin of -1.91.

Ford Motor Company (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Ford Motor Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.18%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s President and CEO sold 79,921 shares at the rate of 12.86, making the entire transaction reach 1,027,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,638,667. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Vice President, CFO sold 29,821 for 13.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 389,623. This particular insider is now the holder of 443,683 in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -1.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -111.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.85, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), its last 5-days Average volume was 51.98 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 64.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company (F) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.37% that was lower than 35.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.