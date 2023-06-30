Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.97M

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) open the trading on June 29, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.93% to $78.68. During the day, the stock rose to $78.70 and sunk to $77.15 before settling in for the price of $77.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEHC posted a 52-week range of $53.00-$87.83.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $454.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $453.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.34.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 50000 employees. It has generated 366,820 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,960. The stock had 4.71 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.37, operating margin was +13.98 and Pretax Margin of +13.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 56.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s CEO, Ultrasound sold 2,473 shares at the rate of 77.37, making the entire transaction reach 191,336 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,335. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s CEO, Imaging sold 70,629 for 77.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,487,379. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,796 in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.80 per share during the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in the upcoming year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.90.

In the same vein, GEHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

[GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., GEHC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.92% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.

Raw Stochastic average of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.91% that was lower than 30.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

