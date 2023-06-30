Genprex Inc. (GNPX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of -0.35

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2023, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) set off with pace as it heaved 4.03% to $0.82. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8897 and sunk to $0.75 before settling in for the price of $0.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNPX posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$2.67.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8426, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1659.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Genprex Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 9.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 21, this organization’s EVP GC Chief Strategy Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.07, making the entire transaction reach 21,478 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 265,000. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 19,000 for 1.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,045. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,800 in total.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -74.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genprex Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genprex Inc. (GNPX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, GNPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genprex Inc., GNPX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.97 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.0650.

Raw Stochastic average of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.07% that was lower than 84.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.