H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.52

As on June 29, 2023, H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.12% to $69.24. During the day, the stock rose to $69.595 and sunk to $63.72 before settling in for the price of $64.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUL posted a 52-week range of $57.36-$81.41.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.68.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7000 employees. It has generated 535,598 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,759. The stock had 5.83 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.70, operating margin was +8.60 and Pretax Margin of +6.72.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. H.B. Fuller Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 99.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s Sr. VP, General Counsel sold 2,836 shares at the rate of 71.80, making the entire transaction reach 203,617 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,803. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Sr. VP, International Growth sold 14,323 for 75.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,078,251. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,100 in total.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2023, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.04) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +4.81 while generating a return on equity of 11.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for H.B. Fuller Company (FUL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.37, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.81.

In the same vein, FUL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.96, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of H.B. Fuller Company (FUL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [H.B. Fuller Company, FUL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.55 million was better the volume of 0.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.02.

Raw Stochastic average of H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.20% that was higher than 28.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.