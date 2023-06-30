Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.4529: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2023, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.22% to $0.31. During the day, the stock rose to $0.332 and sunk to $0.301 before settling in for the price of $0.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$1.29.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $229.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3181, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4529.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 27 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.78, operating margin was -85.54 and Pretax Margin of -102.06.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.83%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -102.25 while generating a return on equity of -277.83.

Kaixin Auto Holdings’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.40%.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84.

In the same vein, KXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47.

Technical Analysis of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kaixin Auto Holdings, KXIN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.27 million was inferior to the volume of 0.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.0302.

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.74% that was lower than 96.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.