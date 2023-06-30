Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) average volume reaches $2.00M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2023, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) set off with pace as it heaved 0.63% to $55.74. During the day, the stock rose to $56.21 and sunk to $55.05 before settling in for the price of $55.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNX posted a 52-week range of $44.89-$64.35.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 25.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.46.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 28100 workers. It has generated 260,652 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 27,064. The stock had 7.98 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.52, operating margin was +13.46 and Pretax Margin of +13.74.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Trucking industry. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.21%, in contrast to 94.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s SVP Logistics/Intermodel sold 1,296 shares at the rate of 56.91, making the entire transaction reach 73,755 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s SR VP Logistics sold 2,496 for 56.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 141,024. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,754 in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.81) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +10.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.55, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.79.

In the same vein, KNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., KNX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.78 million was inferior to the volume of 1.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.44% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.62% that was lower than 28.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.