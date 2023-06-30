Lennar Corporation (LEN) latest performance of -1.34% is not what was on cards

As on June 29, 2023, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) started slowly as it slid -1.34% to $123.78. During the day, the stock rose to $124.64 and sunk to $122.91 before settling in for the price of $125.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEN posted a 52-week range of $67.78-$127.08.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 21.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $286.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $247.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $114.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.88.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 12012 workers. It has generated 2,806,310 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 379,799. The stock had 23.16 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.31, operating margin was +20.05 and Pretax Margin of +17.84.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. Lennar Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 98.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Director bought 165 shares at the rate of 121.29, making the entire transaction reach 20,013 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 165. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 22, Company’s VP/CFO/Treasurer sold 10,790 for 121.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,310,553. This particular insider is now the holder of 270,556 in total.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2023, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.32) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +13.53 while generating a return on equity of 20.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.30% and is forecasted to reach 13.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lennar Corporation (LEN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.82, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.34.

In the same vein, LEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.82, a figure that is expected to reach 3.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lennar Corporation, LEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.56 million was better the volume of 2.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.57% While, its Average True Range was 2.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.85% that was higher than 24.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.