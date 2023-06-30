Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) volume hits 0.66 million: A New Opening for Investors

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) flaunted slowness of -4.77% at $6.99, as the Stock market unbolted on June 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $7.49 and sunk to $6.94 before settling in for the price of $7.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LWLG posted a 52-week range of $3.88-$12.43.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $832.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.29.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lightwave Logic Inc. industry. Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 22.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s Director sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 7.77, making the entire transaction reach 777,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,128. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s Director sold 27,625 for 8.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 226,663. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,124 in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -65.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 32.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59.

In the same vein, LWLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.72% that was lower than 86.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.