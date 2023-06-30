Lilium N.V. (LILM) is 55.85% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) flaunted slowness of -5.00% at $1.52, as the Stock market unbolted on June 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.7695 and sunk to $1.44 before settling in for the price of $1.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILM posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$3.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $403.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $654.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9963, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2557.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lilium N.V. industry. Lilium N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.55%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -87.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lilium N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.40%.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16.

In the same vein, LILM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lilium N.V., LILM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.06 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.1717.

Raw Stochastic average of Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.09% that was higher than 114.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.