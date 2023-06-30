Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) EPS is poised to hit 4.69 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on June 29, 2023, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.08% to $116.34. During the day, the stock rose to $117.00 and sunk to $115.10 before settling in for the price of $115.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPC posted a 52-week range of $77.62-$138.83.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $444.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $423.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $113.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $116.87.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 79.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Senior VP and Controller sold 5,717 shares at the rate of 108.91, making the entire transaction reach 622,666 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,916. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 04, Company’s Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff sold 60,019 for 134.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,059,351. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,997 in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.74) by $0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.10% and is forecasted to reach 12.81 in the upcoming year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.52, and its Beta score is 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.49.

In the same vein, MPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 33.03, a figure that is expected to reach 4.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Marathon Petroleum Corporation, MPC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.61 million was lower the volume of 3.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.98% While, its Average True Range was 2.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.97% that was lower than 35.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.