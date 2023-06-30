New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.05

As on June 29, 2023, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.09% to $11.20. During the day, the stock rose to $11.34 and sunk to $11.14 before settling in for the price of $11.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYCB posted a 52-week range of $5.81-$11.23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $686.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $672.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.33.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7497 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 311,191 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +38.62 and Pretax Margin of +35.41.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 44.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s Sr EVP & President of Banking sold 4,600 shares at the rate of 9.97, making the entire transaction reach 45,863 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 123,033. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s Director bought 30,800 for 24.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 756,756. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,800 in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +27.52 while generating a return on equity of 8.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.93, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.29.

In the same vein, NYCB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.83 million was lower the volume of 14.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.60% that was lower than 68.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.