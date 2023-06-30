Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) performance over the last week is recorded -0.83%

Analyst Insights

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) established initial surge of 0.60% at $8.38, as the Stock market unbolted on June 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $8.45 and sunk to $8.19 before settling in for the price of $8.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DHT posted a 52-week range of $5.55-$12.13.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 647.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.25.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1252 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.06, operating margin was +11.31 and Pretax Margin of +13.60.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the DHT Holdings Inc. industry. DHT Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 59.80% institutional ownership.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.25) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.66 while generating a return on equity of 5.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

DHT Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 647.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.72, and its Beta score is -0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.96.

In the same vein, DHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.71, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [DHT Holdings Inc., DHT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.92% that was lower than 50.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

