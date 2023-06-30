No matter how cynical the overall market is Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) performance over the last week is recorded 0.63%

As on June 29, 2023, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.05% to $9.61. During the day, the stock rose to $9.69 and sunk to $9.47 before settling in for the price of $9.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LESL posted a 52-week range of $9.02-$17.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.54.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4200 employees. It has generated 371,933 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,864. The stock had 37.12 Receivables turnover and 1.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.13, operating margin was +15.28 and Pretax Margin of +13.32.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Leslie’s Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 118.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12, this organization’s Former 10% Owner sold 9,343,499 shares at the rate of 12.02, making the entire transaction reach 112,308,858 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,776,904. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 26, Company’s official sold 3,335 for 14.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,425. This particular insider is now the holder of 130,447 in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in the upcoming year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13.

In the same vein, LESL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Leslie’s Inc., LESL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.79 million was better the volume of 3.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.83% that was lower than 44.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.