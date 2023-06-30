Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.48M

Markets

As on June 29, 2023, Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.78% to $14.26. During the day, the stock rose to $14.305 and sunk to $13.90 before settling in for the price of $14.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAAS posted a 52-week range of $13.40-$21.51.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 12.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -450.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $210.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.51.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Pan American Silver Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 60.90% institutional ownership.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -450.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.59.

In the same vein, PAAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pan American Silver Corp., PAAS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.9 million was lower the volume of 4.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.89% that was lower than 36.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

The key reasons why Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is -79.20% away from 52-week high?

Zack King -
As on June 29, 2023, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.36% to $3.01. During the...
Read more

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) latest performance of 1.88% is not what was on cards

Steve Mayer -
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) started the day on June 29, 2023, with a price increase of 1.88% at $73.03. During the day,...
Read more

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) recent quarterly performance of -2.65% is not showing the real picture

Shaun Noe -
EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) open the trading on June 29, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.13% to $1.84. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.