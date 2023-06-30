Search
Zack King
Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.65 million

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) open the trading on June 28, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.69% to $0.82. During the day, the stock rose to $0.85 and sunk to $0.81 before settling in for the price of $0.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PASG posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$2.62.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9766, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2244.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Passage Bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.96%, in contrast to 70.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s Chief Technical Officer sold 4,052 shares at the rate of 0.93, making the entire transaction reach 3,778 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,693. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 18, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,053 for 1.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,156. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,053 in total.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.49) by -$0.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -52.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.56 in the upcoming year.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Passage Bio Inc. (PASG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, PASG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

[Passage Bio Inc., PASG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.0549.

Raw Stochastic average of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.89% that was lower than 66.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

