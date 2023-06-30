Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) last week performance was 1.75%

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) open the trading on June 28, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.65% to $10.47. During the day, the stock rose to $10.495 and sunk to $10.03 before settling in for the price of $10.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADTN posted a 52-week range of $7.90-$25.47.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $836.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.09.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3307 employees. It has generated 310,111 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -616. The stock had 4.25 Receivables turnover and 0.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.91, operating margin was -3.86 and Pretax Margin of -6.92.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 90.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 07, this organization’s Chairman & CEO bought 652 shares at the rate of 19.21, making the entire transaction reach 12,529 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 805,765. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 07, Company’s Director bought 36 for 19.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 698. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,673 in total.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.04) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.20 while generating a return on equity of -0.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70.

In the same vein, ADTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

[ADTRAN Holdings Inc., ADTN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.91% that was lower than 58.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.