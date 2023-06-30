QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 5.85 million

As on June 29, 2023, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.42% to $7.82. During the day, the stock rose to $7.85 and sunk to $7.30 before settling in for the price of $7.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $5.11-$13.86.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -736.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $440.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $292.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.66.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 36.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s Director sold 9,101 shares at the rate of 8.01, making the entire transaction reach 72,904 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 185,717. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,820 for 7.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 554,814. This particular insider is now the holder of 703,608 in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -736.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48.

In the same vein, QS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.07 million was lower the volume of 5.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.03% that was higher than 84.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.