Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.0017: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2023, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.91% to $0.91. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9999 and sunk to $0.88 before settling in for the price of $0.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRBK posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$4.08.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 22.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 306.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1121, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0017.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 525 employees. It has generated 303,119 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +12.91 and Pretax Margin of +20.00.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.29%, in contrast to 49.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director bought 100 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s President sold 100 for 3.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 300. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,900 in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +14.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 306.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.61, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.33.

In the same vein, FRBK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Republic First Bancorp Inc., FRBK]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.83 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.0891.

Raw Stochastic average of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.83% that was lower than 109.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.