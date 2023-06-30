Search
Steve Mayer
SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.74 million

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2023, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.81% to $0.43. During the day, the stock rose to $0.469 and sunk to $0.42 before settling in for the price of $0.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WORX posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$1.09.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 78.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3154, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4519.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.01, operating margin was -52.66 and Pretax Margin of -45.75.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. SCWorx Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.90%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45.75 while generating a return on equity of -28.03.

SCWorx Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.50%.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SCWorx Corp. (WORX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69.

In the same vein, WORX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13.

Technical Analysis of SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Going through the that latest performance of [SCWorx Corp., WORX]. Its last 5-days volume of 15.12 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.1420.

Raw Stochastic average of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 396.88% that was higher than 166.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

