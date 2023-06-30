Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) latest performance of 22.18% is not what was on cards

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) open the trading on June 29, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 22.18% to $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5498 and sunk to $0.47 before settling in for the price of $0.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPIR posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$1.71.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -153.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6748, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9809.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 418 employees. It has generated 193,417 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -215,448. The stock had 5.02 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.76, operating margin was -85.40 and Pretax Margin of -110.99.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Spire Global Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 36.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 56,099 shares at the rate of 0.74, making the entire transaction reach 41,289 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,080,275. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 26,182 for 0.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,270. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,046,180 in total.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -111.39 while generating a return on equity of -59.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -153.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spire Global Inc. (SPIR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97.

In the same vein, SPIR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

[Spire Global Inc., SPIR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0878.

Raw Stochastic average of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 213.96% that was higher than 101.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.