Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) average volume reaches $675.40K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) started the day on June 29, 2023, with a price increase of 5.81% at $4.55. During the day, the stock rose to $4.55 and sunk to $4.27 before settling in for the price of $4.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$6.74.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.94.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.23%, in contrast to 19.10% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -30.72.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.44% that was lower than 63.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.