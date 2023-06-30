Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) last month performance of -1.31% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News

As on June 29, 2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) started slowly as it slid -0.28% to $100.64. During the day, the stock rose to $101.52 and sunk to $100.02 before settling in for the price of $100.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSM posted a 52-week range of $59.43-$110.69.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 18.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $475.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.23.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 52045 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.17, operating margin was +49.54 and Pretax Margin of +50.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.2) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +44.90 while generating a return on equity of 39.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.81, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.44.

In the same vein, TSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.37, a figure that is expected to reach 1.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TSM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.55 million was lower the volume of 12.53 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.07% While, its Average True Range was 2.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.06% that was lower than 34.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) last month performance of -64.62% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe -
Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) open the trading on June 29, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.98% to $1.21. During...
Read more

The key reasons why Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) is -74.68% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2023, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) set off with pace as it heaved 3.87%...
Read more

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) latest performance of 7.98% is not what was on cards

Zack King -
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) established initial surge of 7.98% at $13.39, as the Stock market unbolted on June 29, 2023. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.