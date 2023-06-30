Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) EPS growth this year is 13.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on June 29, 2023, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.05% to $176.79. During the day, the stock rose to $177.04 and sunk to $174.41 before settling in for the price of $174.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXN posted a 52-week range of $144.46-$186.30.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $907.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $905.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $158.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $170.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $170.86.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 33000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 606,909 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 263,909. The stock had 11.14 Receivables turnover and 0.77 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.76, operating margin was +51.91 and Pretax Margin of +50.09.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 86.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 13, this organization’s Sr. Vice President sold 1,200 shares at the rate of 176.67, making the entire transaction reach 212,003 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,357. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 03, Company’s Director sold 3,068 for 181.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 557,425. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,773 in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.78) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +43.48 while generating a return on equity of 62.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.80% and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.84, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3865.02.

In the same vein, TXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.91, a figure that is expected to reach 1.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Texas Instruments Incorporated, TXN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.37 million was better the volume of 5.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.83% While, its Average True Range was 3.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.15% that was higher than 23.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.