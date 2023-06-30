Search
Zack King
Zack King

The key reasons why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -1.88% away from 52-week high?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) started the day on June 29, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.81% at $20.90. During the day, the stock rose to $21.5799 and sunk to $20.765 before settling in for the price of $21.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCLH posted a 52-week range of $10.47-$21.30.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $422.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $419.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.02.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 38900 employees. It has generated 124,518 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -58,352. The stock had 6.49 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1.27, operating margin was -29.49 and Pretax Margin of -47.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Travel Services Industry. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 58.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y sold 38,000 shares at the rate of 19.46, making the entire transaction reach 739,366 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 244,261. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 15,811 for 19.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 307,587. This particular insider is now the holder of 174,619 in total.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.41) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -46.86 while generating a return on equity of -181.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in the upcoming year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.45.

In the same vein, NCLH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), its last 5-days Average volume was 19.94 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 14.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.96% that was higher than 50.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

