The Southern Company (SO) PE Ratio stood at $22.37: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) flaunted slowness of -1.04% at $69.14, as the Stock market unbolted on June 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $69.89 and sunk to $68.67 before settling in for the price of $69.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $58.85-$80.57.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.06.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 27700 employees. It has generated 1,057,401 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 127,617. The stock had 8.77 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.14, operating margin was +19.33 and Pretax Margin of +14.42.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The Southern Company industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 63.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 71.48, making the entire transaction reach 357,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 136,284. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 70.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,538,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 844,239 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.71) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +12.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.37, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The Southern Company, SO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.71% that was higher than 17.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.