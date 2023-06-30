Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) average volume reaches $1.56M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) started the day on June 29, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.29% at $78.32. During the day, the stock rose to $78.41 and sunk to $76.93 before settling in for the price of $78.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOL posted a 52-week range of $39.53-$79.47.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5200 employees. It has generated 1,976,069 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.20, operating margin was +14.68 and Pretax Margin of +16.58.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. Toll Brothers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 28, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 78.63, making the entire transaction reach 3,931,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 246,547. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 21, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 for 75.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,134,334. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,414 in total.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.91) by $0.94. This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 22.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.60% and is forecasted to reach 9.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.25, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.33.

In the same vein, TOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.54, a figure that is expected to reach 2.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.88 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.81% that was lower than 24.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.