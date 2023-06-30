UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) latest performance of 0.42% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2023, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) set off with pace as it heaved 0.42% to $476.44. During the day, the stock rose to $479.71 and sunk to $473.08 before settling in for the price of $474.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNH posted a 52-week range of $445.68-$558.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $933.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $929.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $441.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $484.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $501.65.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 400000 employees. It has generated 810,405 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +8.77 and Pretax Margin of +8.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 89.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27, this organization’s CEO, UHG sold 6,160 shares at the rate of 487.49, making the entire transaction reach 3,002,949 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 86,564. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 25, Company’s EVP Chief People Officer sold 761 for 494.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 376,543. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,293 in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $5.6) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.10% and is forecasted to reach 27.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.79, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.74.

In the same vein, UNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.86, a figure that is expected to reach 6.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 27.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Going through the that latest performance of [UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, UNH]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.63 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.94% While, its Average True Range was 9.75.

Raw Stochastic average of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.88% that was higher than 22.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.