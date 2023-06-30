Search
Zack King
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) last month volatility was 18.18%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on June 29, 2023, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.29% to $0.44. During the day, the stock rose to $0.45 and sunk to $0.41 before settling in for the price of $0.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEDU posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$2.05.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5592, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7313.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 48 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.66, operating margin was +19.64 and Pretax Margin of +4.88.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.33%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.19 while generating a return on equity of 0.28.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.70%.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.92.

In the same vein, VEDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., VEDU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.7 million was better the volume of 0.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.0751.

Raw Stochastic average of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 163.54% that was higher than 150.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

