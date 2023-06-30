Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) EPS growth this year is 17.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) open the trading on June 29, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.93% to $108.01. During the day, the stock rose to $108.17 and sunk to $105.75 before settling in for the price of $105.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAB posted a 52-week range of $78.26-$107.86.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.94.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 27000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 309,704 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,444. The stock had 5.58 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.41, operating margin was +12.71 and Pretax Margin of +10.21.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Railroads industry. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 94.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 2,407 shares at the rate of 98.69, making the entire transaction reach 237,559 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,513. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s Pres., Freight Components Grp. sold 7,676 for 104.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 803,110. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,244 in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.19) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 6.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.05, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.86.

In the same vein, WAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.59, a figure that is expected to reach 1.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

[Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, WAB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.50% that was lower than 23.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.