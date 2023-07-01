Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) last month volatility was 12.12%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2023, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.31% to $0.07. During the day, the stock rose to $0.073 and sunk to $0.0635 before settling in for the price of $0.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDRX posted a 52-week range of $0.06-$20.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1591, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.5057.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 27 employees. It has generated 25,889 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -283,556. The stock had 0.54 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1250.07 and Pretax Margin of -1214.31.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1095.28 while generating a return on equity of -112.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.30%.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.02.

In the same vein, BDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.88.

Technical Analysis of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, BDRX]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.22 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.0128.

Raw Stochastic average of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.39% that was lower than 199.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.