0.29% percent quarterly performance for Unilever PLC (UL) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 30, 2023, Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) opened at $51.91, higher 1.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.25 and dropped to $51.88 before settling in for the closing price of $51.52. Price fluctuations for UL have ranged from $42.44 to $55.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.80% at the time writing. With a float of $2.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.52 billion.

The firm has a total of 127000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.23, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +16.86.

Unilever PLC (UL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Unilever PLC is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%.

Unilever PLC (UL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +12.72 while generating a return on equity of 41.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to 8.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Unilever PLC (UL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.26

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Unilever PLC, UL], we can find that recorded value of 1.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Unilever PLC’s (UL) raw stochastic average was set at 47.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $52.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.46. The third major resistance level sits at $52.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.55.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Key Stats

There are currently 2,519,041K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 132.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,293 M according to its annual income of 8,052 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,819 M and its income totaled 955,000 K.