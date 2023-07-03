Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$1.38M in average volume shows that The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is heading in the right direction

Company News

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) stock priced at $262.50, up 1.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $266.51 and dropped to $261.72 before settling in for the closing price of $261.29. SHW’s price has ranged from $195.24 to $265.64 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 8.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.50%. With a float of $237.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 64366 employees.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of The Sherwin-Williams Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 607,090. In this transaction SVP – Corp Strategy & Devel. of this company sold 2,750 shares at a rate of $220.76, taking the stock ownership to the 7,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 2,207 for $226.70, making the entire transaction worth $500,327. This insider now owns 231,344 shares in total.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.97% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Sherwin-Williams Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 110.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.15, a number that is poised to hit 2.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

Looking closely at The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.12.

During the past 100 days, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (SHW) raw stochastic average was set at 98.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $237.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $230.71. However, in the short run, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $267.45. Second resistance stands at $269.37. The third major resistance level sits at $272.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $262.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $259.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $257.87.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 67.09 billion, the company has a total of 257,890K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,149 M while annual income is 2,020 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,442 M while its latest quarter income was 477,400 K.

Newsletter

 

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.24 million

Shaun Noe -
Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.21, soaring 2.16% from the previous trading...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -2.57% for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
June 30, 2023, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) trading session started at the price of $161.37, that was 1.74% jump from the session before....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
On June 30, 2023, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) opened at $6.17, higher 0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Subscribe

 

